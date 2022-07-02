Advertisement

Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center started on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - An investigation remains ongoing at a funeral home in Indiana after authorities made a disturbing discovery.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, 31 bodies, some of which were in advanced stages of decomposition, were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.

WAVE reports investigators also found the cremation remains of 16 people.

Police said all decedents were taken to the Clark County coroner’s office to be identified and are working with multiple agencies for their investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Two Females Found Dead at a Home in Gadsden County
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream
According to residents, a water heater fell through two floors at the University Courtyard...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake