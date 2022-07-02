Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another day full of showers and thunderstorms in the region. More showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to roll through tonight, keeping rain chances on the high side at 60%. Temperatures will drop down into the mid 70′s overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely once again for Sunday and Independence Day. The Bermuda High continues to bring in moist tropical air, which aids in development of these showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures the next couple days will remain in the low 90′s, with heat index values (feel-like temperatures) getting into the triple-digits in some spots.

Rain chances start to ease down towards the middle of the work week, as an upper-level ridge and high-pressure system will help to limit the showers and bump up the temperatures a few degrees.

