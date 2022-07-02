Two Females Found Dead at a Home in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene at a home in the St. Hebron Community after two dead women were discovered there.

Details are scarce right now, but a GCSO spokesperson says FDLE is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of death.

That is all the information that’s been released as of now.

