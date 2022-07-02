Advertisement

Two Females Found Dead at a Home in Gadsden County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene at a home in the St. Hebron Community after two dead women were discovered there.

Details are scarce right now, but a GCSO spokesperson says FDLE is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of death.

That is all the information that’s been released as of now.

WCTV will continue to update this story as more details become available.

