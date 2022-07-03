Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high today as ample atmospheric moisture, daytime heating and southerly flow allow for better rain chances Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already in place in the Big Bend Sunday morning, and rain coverage will likely stay high Sunday.

Rain chances for Independence Day will stay in the scattered category as the pattern largely remains the same.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to develop and shift east into the Southeast U.S. by midweek. Rain chances will fall slightly to near 40% starting Wednesday through next Saturday. Highs will be a little warmer mid week to near the middle 90s inland.

