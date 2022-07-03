Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

Rain chances will stay up for the holiday weekend, but will subside slightly during the work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high today as ample atmospheric moisture, daytime heating and southerly flow allow for better rain chances Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already in place in the Big Bend Sunday morning, and rain coverage will likely stay high Sunday.

Rain chances for Independence Day will stay in the scattered category as the pattern largely remains the same.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to develop and shift east into the Southeast U.S. by midweek. Rain chances will fall slightly to near 40% starting Wednesday through next Saturday. Highs will be a little warmer mid week to near the middle 90s inland.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Two Women Found dead in Quincy, police suspect death is drug related
Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits
According to residents, a water heater fell through two floors at the University Courtyard...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

Latest News

Rain chances will stay up for the holiday weekend, but will subside slightly during the work...
Charles' First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3
More showers and thunderstorms on the way for Sunday and Independence Day.
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 2
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 2
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 2