Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, July 3

Independence Day will not be a total washout, but we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout portions of the day.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few more showers and thunderstorms are forecast to roll through the area tonight, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will drop to the low-to-mid 70′s overnight.

The 4th of July will bring a mix of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well as some sunshine. Showers closer to the coast can be expected in the morning hours, giving way to 60% rain chances inland towards the afternoon. A few showers will still be lingering in the evening for the firework displays, with South Georgia more likely to see the late showers than the Big Bend.

Rain chances slightly decline through the work week as an upper-level ridge and high-pressure system move into the area. This system will also increase temperatures to the mid 90′s by the middle of the work week, with the heat index (feel-like temperatures) ranging in the mid-to-upper 100′s.

