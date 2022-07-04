Advertisement

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

Pool Generic
Pool Generic(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the area.

A parent immediately began CPR before taking the boy to the clinic, according to the sheriff’s office. The 18-month-old was then flown to a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits
According to residents, a water heater fell through two floors at the University Courtyard...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management
Rain chances will stay up for the holiday weekend, but will subside slightly during the work...
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

Latest News

Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war