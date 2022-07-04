City of Tallahassee hosts Celebrate America event at Tom Brown Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee hosts a lot of events for Independence Day, and one of the largest is the “Celebrate America” event underway at Tom Brown Park.

Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke to the crowd that is starting to form to join in the event as it happens from sun up to sun down, until the evening at 10 p.m.

One woman from Jacksonville said it was her first time enjoying the event and celebrating the Fourth of July in Tallahassee, and she’s looking forward to it.

“There are so many vendors out here and the crowd is starting to come in and I’m just having a good time I mean a really good time especially being here with my family, I have my niece and my daughter,” Mary Snow, who’s attending the event this year, said.

There are also several vendors with food stands, lemonade and cotton candy.

There will also be live music and a full fireworks show. The event happens from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE

Monday, July 4



7 to 10 p.m. -- includes live music and fireworks display

Capital Jazz Trio will perform from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m.: StarMetro will offer free shuttle to the park from the Governor’s Square Mall near the old Sears entrance. (1500 Apalachee Parkway)

Vehicle access to park ends at 8:30 p.m.

