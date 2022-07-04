Advertisement

City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

City of Tallahassee
City of Tallahassee(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead.

The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday.

Trash pickup will be Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits
According to residents, a water heater fell through two floors at the University Courtyard...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management
Rain chances will stay up for the holiday weekend, but will subside slightly during the work...
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

Latest News

WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV 4th of July programming changes
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack