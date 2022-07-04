City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead.

The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday.

Trash pickup will be Tuesday morning.

Due to the holiday this week, residential solid waste customers who typically receive service on Monday will receive service on Tuesday. If Monday is your usual collection day, put your cans at the curb Monday night for Tuesday pickup. pic.twitter.com/qfRWOa8SdT — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) July 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.