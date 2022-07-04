Firecracker 5K supports Capital City and Virtual Kiwanis Club of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fourth of July celebrations kicked off at 8 a.m. in Tallahassee Monday, with hundreds participating in the Firecracker 5K and Sparkler 1 Mile Fun Run.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Capital City Kiwanis Club and Virtual Kiwanis Club of the Big Bend.

Kiwanis Club Member, Jim Ledbetter, said he was happy with the turnout and that the temperature was a little cooler than last year.

Ledbetter said the Firecracker 5K was started 39 years ago by the Greensboro Kiwanis Club, and nine years ago, the Capital City and Virtual Club of the Big Bend brought the race to Cascades Park. For 60 years, the Kiwanis Club has benefited underserved children in our community.

On Monday, Ledbetter said he was proud to see the support of that continue.

“We are helping the community with whatever needs they may have, small or large. We are here to help and serve the children of our community,” Ledbetter said.

The Kiwanis Club also partners with the Sports Ability Alliance to provide inclusive recreation for people of all abilities and ages.

For more information visit the Florida Sports Ability website.

To volunteer or show support, visit the Capital City Kiwanis Club website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.