Advertisement

Firecracker 5K supports Capital City and Virtual Kiwanis Club of the Big Bend

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fourth of July celebrations kicked off at 8 a.m. in Tallahassee Monday, with hundreds participating in the Firecracker 5K and Sparkler 1 Mile Fun Run.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Capital City Kiwanis Club and Virtual Kiwanis Club of the Big Bend.

Kiwanis Club Member, Jim Ledbetter, said he was happy with the turnout and that the temperature was a little cooler than last year.

Ledbetter said the Firecracker 5K was started 39 years ago by the Greensboro Kiwanis Club, and nine years ago, the Capital City and Virtual Club of the Big Bend brought the race to Cascades Park. For 60 years, the Kiwanis Club has benefited underserved children in our community.

On Monday, Ledbetter said he was proud to see the support of that continue.

“We are helping the community with whatever needs they may have, small or large. We are here to help and serve the children of our community,” Ledbetter said.

The Kiwanis Club also partners with the Sports Ability Alliance to provide inclusive recreation for people of all abilities and ages.

For more information visit the Florida Sports Ability website.

To volunteer or show support, visit the Capital City Kiwanis Club website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Update: 5 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden...
Update: 6 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits

Latest News

July 4 fireworks
City of Tallahassee hosts Celebrate America event at Tom Brown Park
Hundreds of people brought in for the Fourth of July celebrations on Monday at St. George Island.
St. George Island fireworks show draws hundreds
Grilling some burgers on 4th of July weekend could be pricier this year.
Many struggle to celebrate July 4 amid high inflation costs
Update: 5 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden...
Update: 6 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden County