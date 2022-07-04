Many struggle to celebrate July 4 amid high inflation costs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many people are struggling to pay for their July 4 cookouts amid rising prices.

Unfortunately, inflation doesn’t stop on Independence Day.

Prices for gas, food and fireworks continue to rise, making this year’s Fourth of July festivities one of the most expensive in recent years.

Our WCTV reporter Savannah Kelley spoke with a few people at Food 4 Less who said they had to make some changes this year to avoid breaking the bank, including shopping around at different stores, and swapping out expensive items for cheaper ones.

“It’s gonna cost me about $60 or $70,” one of the shoppers, Denyece Roberts, said.

Shoppers said they are feeling the strain on their wallets, as they stock up for Fourth of July.

“It’s hard, it’s hard, because you can’t get everything that you need,” Gloria Curry, another shopper, said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates the average American will spend about $70 on their July 4 cookout this year, that’s up 17% from last year. Prices for ground beef, chicken, and pork are up by more than 30% according to their data.

“Last year was a lot less. You could buy the ribs, you could buy the hamburger. Even hot dog buns are expensive now. It’s a lot different from this year compared to last year,” Roberts said.

Roberts said she opted for ground beef instead of ribs this year, because the price tag was just too much. “When I go into the stores now, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

Like many others, Curry cut back on her fireworks budget.

“I had to buy less fireworks this year,” Curry said. “Do what you have to do and just compare those prices so that the fun can still begin.”

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the cost of fireworks is up by 35% this year across the industry, but many shoppers say the higher prices are not going to stop them from enjoying the holiday with their family.

