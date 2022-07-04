Shooting sends people running for safety during Highland Park July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) - Several gunshots sent people running for safety during the Highland Park July 4 parade on Monday.

One witness, Shawn Cotreau, said the shooter was on the roof of a business. He said he was only 10 feet from where shooting happened. He said the gunshots went on for several minutes.

Police and ambulances from several jurisdictions swarmed the area, with several officers carrying rifles. Video from the scene showed people being placed into ambulances.

CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman was near the scene when she heard what sounded like gunfire. She and her family got on the ground and quickly ran to their car in a nearby parking garage.

“Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming,” she said. “It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly.”

Maya Spector was preparing to march at the parade with her daughter. “We literally ran home,” she said. “People were running and just trying to get out of the area.”

“My daughter was panicked and traumatized.”

Some witnesses reported up to 20 shots.

Highland Park’s Mayor Nancy Rotering said the rest of the July 4 festival has been canceled.

Neighboring Deerfield also canceled its events “due to a shooting in Highland Park.”

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Central Avenue around 10 a.m.

Witnesses posted similar accounts of sounds similar to gunfire and people running.

Multiple loud sounds at Highland Park July 4th parade. Panic and crowds running. @cbschicago I am in a car in leaving a parking garage. — Elyssa Kaufman (@ElyssaKaufman) July 4, 2022

Another witness took photos of chairs left behind after people fled.

Due to the incident, Family Days activities at Jewett Park have been cleared and the parade has been canceled.

Responders still arriving amidst backdrop of abandoned parade route in Highland Park Il. No information about nature of incident which apparently took place in/near Central business district pic.twitter.com/K8nY3Byjp5 — Sonny Cohen 🇺🇸 (@SonnyCohen) July 4, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 CBS. All rights reserved.