St. George Island fireworks show draws hundreds

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people brought in for the Fourth of July celebrations on Monday at St. George Island.

The large crowd brought in thousands of dollars to local restaurants and bars with the fireworks show scheduled for around 9 p.m.

Nicolas Hutchins was one of hundreds of beach goers who were out on the beach since the early morning. Hutchins will be helping out with the fireworks show which he said should be as good as last year’s when they spent around $20,000 on the fireworks display.

“It’s an interesting experience. I like helping out the comradery around here,” Hutchins said. “It makes me feel good contributing to entertaining people.”

