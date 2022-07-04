Update: 5 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is reporting five deaths and five hospitalizations due to suspected drug overdoses, all in a span of less than 24 hours.

Preliminary findings suggest the deaths were due to drugs like cocaine and marijuana being laced with fentanyl, with a sharp rise in these deaths.

One Tallahassee mother, Susan Dodd, spoke with WCTV about her daughter, whom she lost to fentanyl poisoning.

“It shattered our lives,” Dodd said. “We’ll never be the same.”

Dodd’s daughter, Bella Oade, died in 2020.

“She was doing recreational drugs and unfortunately there was a very large amount of this drug in her,” Dodd said. “So she never stood a chance.”

Dodd spoke out Sunday after learning of a cluster of drug-related deaths in Gadsden County.

On Friday night, the sheriff’s office responded to more than a dozen calls related to drug overdoses.

“We think this fentanyl was laced with marijuana and, or cocaine,” Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said.

Young said none of the victims were minors.

The Drug Enforcement Administration released a statement Saturday in response, citing a potential mass fentanyl poisoning in Gadsden County.

Young said the DEA believes the uptick is the result of a different type of fentanyl being brought into the county.

“They tell me it’s 1000 times more potent than just regular fentanyl. So we think it hit here in Gadsden County and that’s why we had such an influx, and overdoses and deaths all at once.”

LCSO said it is unaware of any fentanyl-related cases in Leon County.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies passed out flyers at nightclubs Saturday night to warn people about drugs laced with fentanyl.

“We don’t want that in Leon County,” Lieutenant Torrance Henderson said. That’s why we try to be proactive and try to get ahead of it.”

As for Dodd, she says her heart goes out to the families that are mourning loved ones lost to fentanyl in Gadsden County.

“I don’t wish this on any families,” Dodd said. “Just please be safe, be safe and know that this is out there.”

