WCTV 4th of July programming changes
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the 4th of July holiday, WCTV is making some changes to its programming.
The Good Morning Show:
- 5 a.m.: CBS Morning News
- 6 a.m.: The Good Morning Show at 6 a.m.
Noon:
- WCTV Hurricane Special 2022
Eyewitness News at 4:00:
- “Our Sacred Honor”
Eyewitness News:
- 5:00 p.m.: Eyewitness News at 5:00
- 5:30 p.m.: WCTV Hurricane Special 2022
- 6:00 p.m.: Eyewitness News at 6:00
A complete TV listing for all of WCTV’s channels can be found by CLICKING HERE.
