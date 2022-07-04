Advertisement

WCTV 4th of July programming changes

WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming Alert(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the 4th of July holiday, WCTV is making some changes to its programming.

The Good Morning Show:

  • 5 a.m.: CBS Morning News
  • 6 a.m.: The Good Morning Show at 6 a.m.

Noon:

  • WCTV Hurricane Special 2022

Eyewitness News at 4:00:

  • “Our Sacred Honor”

Eyewitness News:

  • 5:00 p.m.: Eyewitness News at 5:00
  • 5:30 p.m.: WCTV Hurricane Special 2022
  • 6:00 p.m.: Eyewitness News at 6:00

A complete TV listing for all of WCTV’s channels can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits
According to residents, a water heater fell through two floors at the University Courtyard...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management
Rain chances will stay up for the holiday weekend, but will subside slightly during the work...
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County