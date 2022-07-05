Advertisement

2-year-old believed to have drowned in Florida canal, police say

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning, police say.

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.

The witness pulled the child from the water and waited for help to arrive, police said. First responders arrived at the location within five minutes, but the boy died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the boy lived at the apartment complex. The parents were located in their apartment and are working with police to piece together what happened.

While an official cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner, it is believed the toddler drowned, police said.

