Advertisement

College football player dies in cliff diving accident

A football player at Emporia State University died in a cliff diving accident.
By Alex Carter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A college football player died following a cliff diving accident, his university announced.

Emporia State University said the accident involving redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green happened at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins said.

Green, an Oklahoma native, was getting ready for his second season at Emporia State, according to WIBW. In 2020, he was named District A-3 Player of the Year as a high school senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards and helped the Cashion Wildcats win a Class A State Championship.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family,” Higgins said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Counseling services have been offered for students and staff starting Tuesday, July 5.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: 5 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden...
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
City of Tallahassee
City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE