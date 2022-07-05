Elder Care Services expand fan drive to neighboring county

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the triple digit heat this summer is on the horizon, Elder Care Services continue its work to help seniors stay cool.

Elder Care Services have expanded their fan drive and in-home services to a neighboring county, in an effort to reach more rural communities.

They have been holding successful fan drives in Tallahassee for several years.

“There’s skin changes as you age, medication that seniors take that makes it more difficult for your body to regulate heat, so because of that we know that summer fans are so important for seniors throughout the community,” Chief Development Officer at Elder Care Services Nicole Ballas said.

Elder Care is also accepting donations for their e-heat program, providing seniors with utility assistance and air conditioning this summer.

Elder Care Services will be in Wakulla County Wednesday at Shady Sea Missionary Baptist Church.

They will have fans available for 60-year-old seniors and older.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.