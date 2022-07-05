Advertisement

Four Vietnam War veterans to receive Medal of Honor

Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5...
Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans.

Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy all served in the U.S. Army.

Kaneshiro, who will receive his medal posthumously, saved his fellow soldiers by enabling his platoon to withdraw from a village while under attack. He died the following year in battle as a result of a gunshot wound.

Birdwell was wounded in a separate battle while saving his tank commander’s life. He continued to fight and refused evacuation until he was ordered to tend to his wounds.

Fujii will receive his medal for serving aboard a helicopter ambulance during an evacuation mission. He continued fighting for 17 hours while wounded.

Duffy was wounded twice while battling enemy forces for two days in 1972, refusing evacuation and continuing to fight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: 5 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden...
Update: 6 deaths and 5 hospitalizations in 24 hours due to suspected drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
City of Tallahassee
City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County

Latest News

NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody
The Russian army has intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and...
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance
An arrest has been made in the deadly Chicago-area Fourth of July shooting.
GRAPHIC: Arrest made in deadly Chicago-area Fourth of July shooting