Thieves steal $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume from Ulta store, police say

(Clockwise from top left) Micah Goff, Yasmin Knight, Delisha Logan, and Monica McGuire were...
(Clockwise from top left) Micah Goff, Yasmin Knight, Delisha Logan, and Monica McGuire were arrested for their involvement in a theft of $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Three women and one man were arrested in Tulsa for stealing $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were called to an Ulta Beauty store Sunday afternoon where they learned the three women reportedly stole more than 270 items, totaling $14,000 in products.

Ulta employees told police the women walked in with their own bags and were only in the store for about two minutes. The manager yelled at the women to stop, but the suspects ran out of the store and into a getaway car.

Police said more than 270 items were stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Tulsa.
Police said more than 270 items were stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Tulsa.(Tulsa Police Department)

Because some of the stolen products had GPS trackers on them, officers were able to track down the suspects and arrest them.

Police said the three women were identified as Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire, and Delisha Logan. They were all charged with grand larceny after former conviction of a felony.

The driver of the getaway car was identified as Micah Goff, who was charged with larceny.

“We are not sure what the fragrance of the jail is, but we’re fairly certain it’s not Chanel No. 9,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

