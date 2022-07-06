Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Traffic cam on I-10
TRAFFIC: I-10 crashes cause traffic jam
This was taken right before they wheeled her out. Addison’s spirits were high and she was...
LATEST: Addison’s surgery goes well as support pours in
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
FSU professor closely following warrant discovery in Emmett Till case
Tallahassee Animal Services overpopulated
Tallahassee Animal Services overpopulated as more pets are being surrendered

Latest News

President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
More details were revealed about the victims of the mass shooting at the Highland Park,...
Hearing held for Highland Park parade shooting suspect
According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend