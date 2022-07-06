FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it teamed up with sheriff’s deputies from several counties when it arrested a Quincy man for trafficking cocaine on Tuesday.

The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents arrested Michael Jerome Hatten on charges of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The FDLE says Hatten’s arrest was the result of its joint investigation with LCSO and GCSO, which started in March 2021.

“Leon County’s involvement came as part of the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force,” the press release says. “The joint investigation centered on narcotics activities in Gadsden and Leon counties.”

Hatten was booked into the Gadsden County Jail.

An FDLE spokesperson said it is not known at this time whether Hatten’s arrest is connected to the recent spike of fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths and hospitalizations in Gadsden County.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.