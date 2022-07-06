Advertisement

FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County

The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents...
The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents arrested Michael Jerome Hatten on charges of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.(Gadsden County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it teamed up with sheriff’s deputies from several counties when it arrested a Quincy man for trafficking cocaine on Tuesday.

The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents arrested Michael Jerome Hatten on charges of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The FDLE says Hatten’s arrest was the result of its joint investigation with LCSO and GCSO, which started in March 2021.

“Leon County’s involvement came as part of the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force,” the press release says. “The joint investigation centered on narcotics activities in Gadsden and Leon counties.”

Hatten was booked into the Gadsden County Jail.

An FDLE spokesperson said it is not known at this time whether Hatten’s arrest is connected to the recent spike of fentanyl-related drug overdose deaths and hospitalizations in Gadsden County.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Traffic cam on I-10
TRAFFIC: I-10 crashes cause traffic jam
This was taken right before they wheeled her out. Addison’s spirits were high and she was...
LATEST: Addison’s surgery goes well as support pours in
Leroy Smith, the assistant chief for the Quincy Police Department, holds up Narcan at a press...
Quincy to train all officers on use of overdose meds in response to fentanyl deaths
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
FSU professor closely following warrant discovery in Emmett Till case

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: MaKayla Bryant, 21, was killed in a shooting at the Providence Pointe Apartment...
Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Thomasville acting teacher charged with sexual assault vs. minor released on bond
During a press conference Monday afternoon, community and law enforcement leaders in Gadsden...
Gadsden County & Quincy law enforcement address recent spike in crime