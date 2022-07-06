Leon Co. Commission to hear proposal on enhancements to Maylor Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is set to begin soon to improve the flood-prone Maylor Road on the northeast side of Tallahassee.

As a result of the county commissioners approved budget back in 2019 the county was able to move forward with “accessibility enhancements.”

“As part of this project we are going to raise the road and also build a storm water facility to store the runoff,” said Leon County Engineer Charles Wu.

Because of low elevation on the road, it’s susceptible to flooding. A stark reality that came true during storm in 2018 and 2019 that hit the area.

Wu said the county plans to move some utility lines within the project area while the city is going to take over relocating the water and sewer lines.

In order to ensure that the road is accessible the plan is to raise the road as much as three feet at its lowest point.

“By doing so we are going to fill in the area with the soil,” Wu said. “This area is entirely within a closed basin so in order to fill the area to raise the road we have to compensate for the fill volume we are going to create.”

That fill volume will flow into the storm water pond, which will be located on the property that the county purchased last year, and it’s also the lowest spot in the area.

“From an emergency access standpoint we would like to have the road accessible at all times,” Wu said.

The project has not been bid out yet, but the budget for the county is around $2 million.

“We have been providing updates to all the property owners within the project area,” Wu said. “From there we need to acquire the temporary construction easement for them to rebuild their driveways and get connection to the new road.”

The plan also includes upgrading the driveway covers in the project area, and providing higher water capacity for it to flow down into the storm water pond faster.

Wu said there are three areas of storm water cover upgrades, and they will continue to raise the other elevation to match the existing elevation of the ground.

The item is on the agenda for the next county commission meeting on July 12.

