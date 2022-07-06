Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The girlfriend of Florida A&M University cheerleader MaKayla “MK” Bryant is no longer facing murder charges in connection with her death.

Prosecutors confirm they have dropped murder charges against Precious Charlton, but say she will continue to face felony drug charges in what court papers describe as a drug deal ending in gunfire.

“The evidence indicates Charlton took the victim with her to sell drugs,” Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman said. “The law does not allow for charging the murder under these circumstances unless Charlton was acting in concert with the shooter.”

Cappleman says they decided to drop the murder charges after reviewing previous court rulings that indicate a “drug seller does not act in concert with a drug buyer.”

Khalil Ogilvie, 26, is still facing first-degree murder charges in Bryant’s death. He’s accused of shooting Bryant in the chest as she sat in the passenger seat of Charlton’s car outside the Providence Pointe Apartments in Jan. 2022.

Charlton was arrested after court papers say she admitted to driving to the complex with Bryant to sell marijuana. Court papers say Charlton hit the gas when she realized Ogilvie was trying to rob them and he and Bryant were grappling over a gun.

Court papers say Charlton called 911 and drove directly to the hospital when she realized Bryant had been shot.

WCTV has reached out to the public defender’s office, which is representing Charlton, for comment on the dropped charges.

Charlton is scheduled to appear in court to face the drug charges on Aug. 9.

Ogilvie’s next court date on the murder charges is Aug. 15. A trial date has not yet been set.

