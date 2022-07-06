New Florida law banning blasting music in cars goes into effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’re blasting tunes in your car that can be heard from 25 feet away, police officers in Florida can now pull you over.

This new law has many drivers upset, and some people are worried that it may disproportionately target black drivers.

The law applies to both cars and motorcycles. The Tallahassee Police Department says tickets for loud music will cost drivers about $125.

Rainn McKay says she’s disappointed one of her favorite pastimes, blasting music while driving, could now earn her a $125 ticket.

“I feel like this would be a problem now,” driver Rainn McKay says. “We like loud music.”

TPD Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes says the law aims to prevent loud noises from disturbing neighbors and to make sure music from drivers doesn’t overpower the sounds of emergency vehicles.

“If the music or the noise is excessive at that time, then yes, that can make the determining officer have probable cause, then to investigate that and try to gain compliance or use enforcement tactics,” Homes says.

Mutaqee Akbar, the president of Tallahassee’s chapter of the NAACP, says he believes the law is unfair and will disproportionately impact people of color.

“I think this adds on to that opportunity to stop people in the Black community and just to see if they can search and find something,” Akbar says.

Holmes says TPD has a zero-tolerance policy for racial profiling, but Akbar says he doesn’t see a need for the law in the first place.

“I think the less amount that we could get police involved, the better so they can focus on the more important things,” Akbar says.

TPD has yet to issue a citation in connection to the new law; however, officers did issue several warnings about playing their music too loud while driving.

