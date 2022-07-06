Advertisement

Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information.(Source: Gray News)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting.

The alleged thwarted plot was planned for the same day that a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Traffic cam on I-10
TRAFFIC: I-10 crashes cause traffic jam
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
UPDATE: Surgery rescheduled for teen recovering from shark attack
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
FSU professor closely following warrant discovery in Emmett Till case
Hundreds of people brought in for the Fourth of July celebrations on Monday at St. George Island.
St. George Island fireworks show draws hundreds

Latest News

Officials in Florida have canceled an Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old girl missing since...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Air traffic control cannot handle summer travel, United Airlines says
FILE PHOTO: A wide shot of the Florida Supreme Court building.
State seeks to fast-track abortion fight to Florida Supreme Court