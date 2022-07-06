Quincy Police Department holding press conference on drug overdoses

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department and the City of Quincy will hold a joint press conference at noon Wednesday to address the spike in overdose deaths in the area.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday eight people died of suspected drug overdoses in July, and another eight people were hospitalized.

Preliminary findings show the deaths happened because drugs like marijuana and cocaine were laced with fentanyl, investigators say. On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration released a statement saying the situation may be mass fentanyl poisoning.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young says the DEA thinks a different type of fentanyl was brought to the area.

“They tell me it’s a thousand times more potent than just regular fentanyl. So we think it hit here in Gadsden County and that’s why we had such an influx, and overdoses and deaths all at once,” Young said.

The sheriff’s office responded to more than a dozen calls related to drug overdoses on Friday night alone.

