Advertisement

Tallahassee Animal Services overpopulated as more pets are being surrendered

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Animal Services has an overpopulation of cats and dogs right now and they’re looking for families to step up and adopt.

Tallahassee Animal Services Assistant Director Michael St. John said they have a huge selection of dogs and cats of all sizes and age due to several factors.

That’s on top of the normal summer surge, which is triggered by more puppies and kittens born in the Spring.

Animal Services said after the Fourth of July holiday, they received a few strays that were frightened during fireworks.

Also, the coronavirus pandemic pushed up the pet population because veterinarians were performing fewer spay and neutering procedures.

St. John said right now people are less likely to adopt and more likely to surrender animals because of economic struggles.

“It seems to be a trend around the country, so we haven’t been able to do as many successful transfers as we have in the past. Our foster programs are full and we are struggling to keep up with the numbers,” St. John said.

St. John said in some cases the overcrowding is causing Tallahassee Animal Services to put two dogs inside one kennel.

If you’re interested in adopting, visit the Tallahassee Animal Services website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Taylor Co. teen speaks out after surviving shark attack
UPDATE: Surgery rescheduled for teen recovering from shark attack
City of Tallahassee
City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County
It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

Latest News

Elder Care Services holding fan giveaway for seniors in need.
Elder Care Services expand fan drive to neighboring county
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
FSU professor closely following warrant discovery in Emmett Till case
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office is launching a new vote by mail system to...
Leon Co. launching new vote by mail system for disabled community