Tallahassee Animal Services overpopulated as more pets are being surrendered

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Animal Services has an overpopulation of cats and dogs right now and they’re looking for families to step up and adopt.

Tallahassee Animal Services Assistant Director Michael St. John said they have a huge selection of dogs and cats of all sizes and age due to several factors.

That’s on top of the normal summer surge, which is triggered by more puppies and kittens born in the Spring.

Animal Services said after the Fourth of July holiday, they received a few strays that were frightened during fireworks.

Also, the coronavirus pandemic pushed up the pet population because veterinarians were performing fewer spay and neutering procedures.

St. John said right now people are less likely to adopt and more likely to surrender animals because of economic struggles.

“It seems to be a trend around the country, so we haven’t been able to do as many successful transfers as we have in the past. Our foster programs are full and we are struggling to keep up with the numbers,” St. John said.

St. John said in some cases the overcrowding is causing Tallahassee Animal Services to put two dogs inside one kennel.

If you’re interested in adopting, visit the Tallahassee Animal Services website here.

