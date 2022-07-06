Advertisement

TCC names FAMU assistant Bryan Henry as next Head Baseball Coach

Florida A&M Rattlers Pitching Coach Bryan Henry looks on as FAMU's baseball team plays at...
Florida A&M Rattlers Pitching Coach Bryan Henry looks on as FAMU's baseball team plays at Moore-Kittles Field.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College named a successor to longtime Head Baseball Coach Mike McLeod on Wednesday, tapping Florida A&M Pitching Coach Bryan Henry as the next manager of the Eagles program.

“The tradition of TCC Baseball and the program that Coach McLeod built is one of excellence,” said Henry in a release from TCC. “I am honored and beyond excited that Dr. Murdaugh and Chuck Moore have entrusted me with the opportunity to continue to build on that tradition. I am really looking forward to working with the student-athletes here at TCC. We want to develop them into good baseball players but more importantly great men.”

Henry has been on Jamey Shouppe’s staff at FAMU since 2015 helping the Rattlers to two NCAA Tournament berths after a short stint as a Volunteer Assistant at Florida State, Henry’s alma mater.

The new head man is a Tallahassee native and played his high school ball at Florida High, before moving on to North Florida Community College and eventually FSU where he would earn ACC first-team honors for three seasons, including being named the conference pitcher of the year in 2007. Henry played professional ball for seven seasons as a part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

“He’s a big-time competitor,” former Seminoles Head Coach Mike Martin Sr. told TCC. “He will be a tremendous addition at TCC.”

The hiring of Henry concludes a months-long coaching search after McLeod retired following the 2022 season.

“We are excited to have Bryan Henry as part of our TCC family, and lead our baseball program,” said Chuck Moore, Director of Athletics in the release. “Bryan’s experience at the collegiate level and knowledge of the game is exactly what we were looking for to begin this new chapter.”

