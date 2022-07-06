Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Portion of Springhill Road blocked due to fatal crash

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Springhill Road in Leon County is blocked after a fatal crash in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The serious crash happened around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement agencies. FHP says both lanes of travel on Springhill Road, from WL Hudson Circle to OH Hudson Lane, are closed because of the crash. According to FHP, a truck traveling southbound and an SUV going northbound collided head-on with each other.

One person died, while the other was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, troopers say. Only the drivers were in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The roadway will be shut down for some time due to the investigation, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

“Drivers that normally take Springhill Road from Leon County to Wakulla County should seek an alternate route at this time,” FHP says.

This is a developing story. We will have more live updates as they become available.

