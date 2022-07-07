Advertisement

Actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday, April 4, 2011.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor James Caan, who starred in memorable roles in “The Godfather” and “Misery” in his decades-long career, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

They said on Twitter that he passed Wednesday evening.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: MaKayla Bryant, 21, was killed in a shooting at the Providence Pointe Apartment...
Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death
The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents...
FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County
This was taken right before they wheeled her out. Addison’s spirits were high and she was...
LATEST: Addison’s surgery goes well as support pours in
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Leroy Smith, the assistant chief for the Quincy Police Department, holds up Narcan at a press...
Quincy to train all officers on use of overdose meds in response to fentanyl deaths

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI investigates officer shooting in Toccoa
A woman became trapped under CT Transit bus when she was struck in Stamford on July 5.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue woman trapped under public transit bus
Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on...
GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting