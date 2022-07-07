Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates 82nd birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is celebrating his 82nd birthday on Thursday.

Born Richard Starkey in Liverpool, England, on July 7, 1940, he would take on his stage name Ringo Starr in his late teens. His musical career has encompassed eight decades, but he is remembered best for his time with the legendary rock group.

Starr wasn’t the original Beatles drummer. He played with a few bands in the late 1950s and early 1960s before replacing Pete Best in 1962. One year later, The Beatles, made up of Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, took the world by storm with numerous chart-topping hits.

While Starr was primarily the drummer for the band’s songs, he helped write several popular tunes, including “Octopus’ Garden” and “Don’t Pass Me By.” He also sang lead vocals on some popular Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

He would also form the live touring supergroup Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, which has featured many legendary rock musicians since its formation in 1989. Starr is a two-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with The Beatles and as a solo artist.

Starr took it to twitter, as his yearly tradition, asking all fans to share “Peace and Love” for his birthday. #PeaceAndLove #RingoStarr #HappyBirthdayRingoStarr

Two days to go peace and love everybody at noon noon Peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🥦🎶🍒☮️ pic.twitter.com/RPwHlZV1wH — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 5, 2022

