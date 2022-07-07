Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments in ‘Marsy’s Law’ case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments on Aug. 31 in a closely watched case about whether a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law” can shield the identities of police officers.
The court issued an order Thursday scheduling the arguments.
The voter-approved Marsy’s Law included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened.
The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news media organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
