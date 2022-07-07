‘Toymakers of Franklin County’ giving back to kids who need it most

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The familiar sound of kids at play echoes off the walls at the Taunton Family Children’s Home in Wewahitchka Florida.

“That’s my favorite part,” 8-year-old Tyler said, gesturing to his new toy, a wooden alligator with wheels. “It goes ‘Weeeee.’”

The kids there just received a special delivery, bringing them “Christmas in July.”

“Every one of them is out of a tough situation,” house parent Orin Combs said. “So things like this mean a lot to them.”

The people responsible for these joyful squeals say making toys for kids is a labor of love.

They spend countless hours in a workshop, not unlike Santa’s.

“Just to make every child happy that we can make happy,” David Jones said.

David and his wife Judy call themselves the “Toymakers of Franklin County.”

Over the last year, they’ve made it their mission to make moments like the one at the Taunton Family Children’s Home possible.

With the help of volunteer Jim Weidensee, they donate thousands of wooden toys to kids in need.

“They need to have something that might make them smile and pull them out of that little bit of funk that they’re in,” Weidensee said.

They say making the toys is just as satisfying as giving them away.

“I love it,” David said. “I can’t stop. She [Judy] wants me to go do something, and I say, ‘I can’t, I have to finish this one.’”

It’s a time-intensive process that takes place, not in the North Pole, but right outside David and Judy’s home.

There, they spend dozens of hours each week, cutting, sanding and hand painting each toy.

“And the very last step, you put a little glimmer, a white glimmer in the pupil,” Judy said. “And it’s like the eye opens and it comes alive. It’s amazing.”

Most of the time, the toymakers don’t get to meet the kids the toys are going to.

“We like to distribute it to the sheriff’s departments,” Judy said. “Because they can give that toy to children and it’ll calm them down and bring a little smile to them.”

But earlier this month, they got to see their work in action, traveling to the Taunton Family Children’s Home to hand-deliver these gifts -- gifts that Combs said are priceless.

With every dot of paint, they put a glimmer in the eye of each toy and each kid who gets one.

If you’d like to support the work that the Toymakers do, you can contact them at Toymakers.franklincounty@gmail.com or 850-646-3022 to volunteer, or make a donation here.

