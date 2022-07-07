GBI investigates officer shooting in Toccoa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday in Toccoa, according to a press release.

The Toccoa Police Department requested the GBI’s help. According to the release, TPD officers responded after a person was shot at the Regency Inn on West Currahee Street.

Police found the injured man upon arrival and found a second man, who was armed, in a hotel room, the press release says. The first man had visited the armed man, according to the GBI.

A TPD officer shot the armed man after he did not drop his weapon when officers commanded him to, the release says.

Toccoa PD at the scene rendered aid to both men, but they died at the scene. The men have not been identified at this point.

“The GBI will conduct an independent investigation,” the release says. “Once complete, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.”

This is a developing story, stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

