Leon County Administrator Vince Long recognized internationally with career excellence award

Vince Long was selected as the 2022 winner of the Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane.(Leon County)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long is the 2022 recipient of the Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, according to a county press release sent Wednesday.

This award, given by the International City/County Management Association, is meant to recognize chief local government administrators who have enhanced “the effectiveness of local elected officials” as well as those who have regularly created “creative and successful programs for their citizens.”

Long became administrator in 2011 and has since led the county to have no change in property tax mileage rate, invested $60 million in spring protection for the next six years and secured an Amazon robotics fulfillment center that will bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the county. His Leon County CARES program became a national model for providing relief to those most affected by the pandemic, the release says.

“I know I am biased, but based on my 27 years as a County Commissioner, I feel it would be a hard task to find someone who has demonstrated such a level of continuous excellence over their career than Vince,” remarked Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “With him as our County Administrator, I feel like there is nothing we cannot do.”

“I am extremely humbled to be honored by my peers from around the globe,” Long said. “I see this award as a recognition of our talented Leon County team and a reflection of the support and guidance we receive from the Board of County Commissioners.”

As part of the award, the ICMA gives a $5,000 stipend, which Long will grant in full to the Askew School of Public Administration and Policy at Florida State University. He will officially receive the award at the upcoming ICMA Annual Conference, taking place from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21.

