Mariana police arrest 3 men on drug charges

By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department arrested three men on drug-related charges, according to a press release.

While acting on an arrest warrant involving recent thefts that were under investigation, officers found Bryan Thomas at a home on 2nd Avenue and arrested him. While in police custody, he told officers that he was carrying drugs on him, which were discovered to be methamphetamine, the release says. He was then charged with possession of the narcotic.

While there, officers also identified Albert Brincefield, who police say “was observed attempting to conceal something.” After discovering the item to be a smoking pipe for methamphetamine, Brincefeld was also arrested, MPD says.

The third man, identified as Joshua Philips, was found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest, including traffic and theft offenses, out of Leon and Bay counties. Police also found methamphetamine and paraphernalia on Phillips, leading to his arrest.

The full list of charges is as follows:

  • 34-year-old Bryan Thomas
    • CHARGES: Warrant for dealing in stolen property, possession of methamphetamine
  • 38-year-old Joshua Thomas
    • CHARGES: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 6 Leon County, Florida warrants, multiple Bay County, Florida warrants
  • 41-year-old Albert Brincefield
    • CHARGES: Possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation

Crimes can be reported to the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125. The Chipola Crime Stoppers can be contacted  at (850) 526-5600 or toll free at (888) 804-8494. Tips can be reported to their website at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
