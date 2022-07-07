Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: MaKayla Bryant, 21, was killed in a shooting at the Providence Pointe Apartment...
Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death
The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents...
FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
Update: Death toll climbs to 8 from drug overdoses in Gadsden County
This was taken right before they wheeled her out. Addison’s spirits were high and she was...
LATEST: Addison’s surgery goes well as support pours in
Leroy Smith, the assistant chief for the Quincy Police Department, holds up Narcan at a press...
Quincy to train all officers on use of overdose meds in response to fentanyl deaths

Latest News

Staying ahead of fentanyl overdoses
State and local leaders host roundtable in Gadsden County after fatal start to July
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
The Toymakers of Franklin Co. giving back to kids who need it most
‘Toymakers of Franklin County’ giving back to kids who need it most
Peter Antonacci, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, talks with the news media as...
Leon Co. Supervisor of Elections praises appointee of election crimes office