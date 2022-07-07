Miami man sentenced to 25 years for carjacking Uber

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Miami man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The incident was described in a July 1 press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 30, 2021, Jonquayvias Davon Givens-Moore, 21, pretended to be confused by his Uber driver’s route and asked her to pull into an apartment complex. Once they were parked, he aimed a Glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine at the driver, climbing into the passenger seat and threatening to kill her if she did not hand over the car, the release says.

After resisting and pleading for her car not to be stolen, Givens-Moore struck the driver with his weapon repeatedly and threw her out of the car. The hits to the head nearly knocked her unconscious and caused her significant injury.

The witnesses to the incident called 911 and assisted the driver. Givens-Moore accelerated onto I-75 and was pursued by multiple deputies.

The chase ended when Givens-Moore “travelled at speeds in excess of 110 mph and drove in an incredibly reckless and dangerous manner,” lost control and got stuck on the shoulder of the Micanopy exit ramp, the press release says. Deputies promptly arrested him, and on March 8, 2022, he pleaded guilty.

Givens-Moore’s past felony convictions include two counts of armed robbery and another attempted robbery charge from 2017.

The sentencing is a result of collaboration between the FBI and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Chris Elsey prosecuted the case, the release says.

“We will continue to work with all our law enforcement and judicial partners to ensure Alachua County remains a safe community,” said Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.