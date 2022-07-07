New leadership takes over at Tallahassee’s Salvation Army

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New leadership is taking over at Tallahassee’s Salvation Army.

Joann and Herb Frazier traveled from Pensacola to replace former Tallahassee captains Ashley and Steven Wildish. The two pairs are flip flopping, with Ashley and Steven now serving in Pensacola.

The Fraziers have been involved with the Salvation Army for decades and said they’re excited to begin a new journey in Tallahassee.

“We’re taking up that mantle of responsibility,” Herb Frazier told WCTV. “We see the need already. We see the need that’s in our community. And it’s going to be a pleasure to be able to serve through our social services and through our worship services and through our disaster services.”

The two have only been in the office for a week now, but they said the Capital City already feels like home.

