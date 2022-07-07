Over 2,200 healthcare job vacancies in Tallahassee region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce there are currently over 2,200 healthcare job vacancies in the Tallahassee region.

They also said that it is the region’s best paying career field with an average weekly wage of $1,050, and the top available positions include physicians, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners.

“TMH, along with many other healthcare organizations in our area, remains hyper focused on recruiting and retaining top talent, including nurses, physicians and other clinical positions.” Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Stephanie Derzypolski said. “We are fortunate to have a pipeline of talent coming from colleges and universities throughout our region due to strong relationships with our local colleges and universities.”

The chamber will be hosting a healthcare recruitment event July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walker Ford Community Center.

Employers and trainers will be on hand to discuss the ins-and-outs of the industry.

The chamber has even set up a website dedicated to recruiting healthcare workers and you can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.