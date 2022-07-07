Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County

Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County.
Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County.(SCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck crashed with serious injuries at Suwannee County, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Peterbilt Tractor pulling a cement tanker trailer was travelling east on US 27, when the driver tried to retrieve an object from his floorboard and traveled off the roadway onto the south grass shoulder.

By the time he attempted to regain control of his vehicle and steer it back on the road, the truck overturned and crashed toppling over onto the left shoulder, according to a FHP report.

