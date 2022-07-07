Advertisement

Thomasville Administrative Building temporarily closed due to staffing issues

FILE - City of Thomasville
FILE - City of Thomasville(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville announced Thursday that the City Administrative Building, 111 Victoria Place, will be temporarily closed to the general public because of staffing issues.

During the closure, customers can access their utility account at the Utilities Online link. Customers can also pay by phone, using the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.

To access the IVR system, call (229) 227-7001, select option 2, then option 1. Your 12-digit account number and PIN will be needed.

The payment drive-thru is also open from 7:45 am - 5:30 pm each day, and payment drop boxes are available outside our building.

