Thomasville Administrative Building temporarily closed due to staffing issues

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville announced Thursday that the City Administrative Building, 111 Victoria Place, will be temporarily closed to the general public because of staffing issues.

During the closure, customers can access their utility account at the Utilities Online link. Customers can also pay by phone, using the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.

To access the IVR system, call (229) 227-7001, select option 2, then option 1. Your 12-digit account number and PIN will be needed.

The payment drive-thru is also open from 7:45 am - 5:30 pm each day, and payment drop boxes are available outside our building.

