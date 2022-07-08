EVENTS: What’s happening this weekend (07/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend.

The Leon County High School choral department is bringing back to the stage the classic “Beauty and the Beast.” Performances start Friday and run through July 17.

Friday and Saturday showtimes are at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

The audience is encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Beauty and the Beast” character.

Also this weekend, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back for a special screening on Saturday!

The event will happen at Fire Betty’s Arcade Bar and the screening starts at 9 p.m.

Some of the ticket options include a prop bag to add to the fun!

And if you are feeling brave, you can head to Monticello for a Haunted History Tour, where you can learn more about the local paranormal activities and visit different locations.

The Haunted tours start at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25 dollars per person.

TALLAHASSEE

Friday, July 8 through July 17 - Leon County High School’s Beauty and the Beast

Leon High School - 550 East Tennessee Street

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

For more information and the full programming go here.

Saturday, July 9 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show (one night only)

Fire Betty’s Arcade Bar - 1122 Thomasville Road

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

MONTICELLO

July through September - Haunted tours

Monticello Ghost Tours - 420 W. Washington Street

For more information you can go to their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.