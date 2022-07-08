Gadsden County holds prayer vigil as overdose death toll climbs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The community came together Friday in Gadsden County as faith leaders offered words of hope and encouragement after a devastating rash of drug overdoses in the past week.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office now confirms a total of 9 overdose deaths believed to be caused by drugs laced with fentanyl.

“We have to stand on prayer and keep our faith because God is the answer,’” said Sharon Martin Hill.

Sharon Martin Hill turned to her faith as the rash of overdoses hits home for her, since a relative was among those who wound up in the hospital.

“We are not the same, we will be the same one day but it’s going to take some kind of healing but it’s something that just doesn’t happen overnight and you’ve gotta go through the process,” Hill said.

Pastor Tracey Stallworth encouraged folks in the community to care for one another.

“If you know something, say something. People need help. People are in the shadows and they’re dying. They’ve got depression, they may be homeless or hungry and my thing is this if you see something, expose it. Get people to help,” said Pastor Tracey Stallworth.

Leon County Commissioner and Pastor Bill Proctor said right now the people of Gadsden are going through spiritual warfare.

“It would be wonderful to get a cease and desist order from the judge that all activities and lethal matters will be taken from the street but we’ve gone beyond the judge and the powers of the court and we’ve gone straight to heaven and I have prayed and others have prayed,” said Leon County Commissioner and Pastor Bill Proctor.

Chaplain of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Salters also called for justice to be served against those behind the deadly drugs.

“We’re praying and deeply burdened by the loss and we will do all we can to help law enforcement apprehend those individuals that have committed these horrible acts and we are praying for those who are on drugs that God will deliver them,” Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jimmy Salters said.

The pastors in attendance ask anyone struggling to not hesitate to reach out for help.

