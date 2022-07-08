Advertisement

Gadsden County holds prayer vigil as overdose death toll climbs

Gadsden County Prayer Vigil
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The community came together Friday in Gadsden County as faith leaders offered words of hope and encouragement after a devastating rash of drug overdoses in the past week.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office now confirms a total of 9 overdose deaths believed to be caused by drugs laced with fentanyl.

“We have to stand on prayer and keep our faith because God is the answer,’” said Sharon Martin Hill.

Sharon Martin Hill turned to her faith as the rash of overdoses hits home for her, since a relative was among those who wound up in the hospital.

“We are not the same, we will be the same one day but it’s going to take some kind of healing but it’s something that just doesn’t happen overnight and you’ve gotta go through the process,” Hill said.

Pastor Tracey Stallworth encouraged folks in the community to care for one another.

“If you know something, say something. People need help. People are in the shadows and they’re dying. They’ve got depression, they may be homeless or hungry and my thing is this if you see something, expose it. Get people to help,” said Pastor Tracey Stallworth.

Leon County Commissioner and Pastor Bill Proctor said right now the people of Gadsden are going through spiritual warfare.

“It would be wonderful to get a cease and desist order from the judge that all activities and lethal matters will be taken from the street but we’ve gone beyond the judge and the powers of the court and we’ve gone straight to heaven and I have prayed and others have prayed,” said Leon County Commissioner and Pastor Bill Proctor.

Chaplain of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Salters also called for justice to be served against those behind the deadly drugs.

“We’re praying and deeply burdened by the loss and we will do all we can to help law enforcement apprehend those individuals that have committed these horrible acts and we are praying for those who are on drugs that God will deliver them,” Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Jimmy Salters said.

The pastors in attendance ask anyone struggling to not hesitate to reach out for help.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family confirmed the victim of the July 8, 2022, shooting at the Seminole Grand Apartments...
Family identifies man killed in Tharpe St. apartment complex shooting
The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents...
FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County
FILE PHOTO: MaKayla Bryant, 21, was killed in a shooting at the Providence Pointe Apartment...
Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County.
TRAFFIC: Semi crash with serious injuries at Suwannee County

Latest News

The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to Tallahassee
EVENTS: What’s happening this weekend (07/09/22)
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022.
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 8, 2022
(Source: CBS Newspath)
Florida targets pharmacy benefit managers
Family identifies man killed in Tharpe St. apartment complex shooting