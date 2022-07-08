Second Harvest of the Big Bend hosts their Community Parent Resource Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Giving relief to families.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend hosted their second Community Parent Resource Fair at the Lincoln Community Center.

Second Harvest says the goal of the event was to help families in need.

It’s not everyday you get free items but on Thursday, Second Harvest wanted to ensure community members were able to get free services, including some free diapers.

“I did grow up around this area and I’m glad that they’re giving back to the community so it’s a great thing,” shared Tallahassee parent Keshia Washington.

As a mother, Keisha Washington has her hands full. So she was thankful for this one stop shop to learn about more than a dozen valuable resources.

“Having this event with all of these resources in one room, bringing them to the community and having the parents be able to come to one room and access over 15 community resources is very important,” explained Second Harvest MSW Intern and Fair organizer Jacobi Peavy.

Peavy said items like diapers for instance are always costly so to get some for free is a huge help for families on even tighter budgets because of record inflation.

“There’s a statistic that says one in three moms cannot change their diaper for their child as many times as they need to throughout the day so it’s really important that we’re here providing these diapers,” Peavy said.

A gesture that leaves parents like Washington looking at Second Harvest in a whole new light.

“We know that we can trust them and they’re on our side for the local communities, especially those that are dealing with the food insecurities,” Washington said. “So now they’re doing a whole other level of you know making sure the whole human side is taking care of as well.”

The community says they’re extremely grateful and are happy to take full advantage of the fair.

“It was very important, I saw a very diverse group of people come in,” Washington said. “Not only did I see single parents but I saw couples, I saw diverse nationalities, which was very good.”

Peavy said she’s hoping to connect to all those in need in Tallahassee and that the warm reception, warms her heart.

“I’m really appreciative and I know the moms are as well. So it just makes me feel good to know that what we’re doing is working and it’s helping at least one individual a day, especially with the diapers,” Peavy said.

Residents say they are glad organizations are showing that they actually care about them and they are looking forward to the next Community Parent Resource Fair.

Second Harvest will host two more events with the next one coming two weeks from Thursday on July 21 at the Neighborhood Medical Center on West Orange Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The final fair will take place on August 4 back at the Lincoln Community Center.

