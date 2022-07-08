Advertisement

Suspect charged in June 12 shooting at Sharer Road apartment

Sadarrius Keaton, 23, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at an...
Sadarrius Keaton, 23, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at an apartment in the 2900 block of Sharer Road, according to a police affidavit.(Leon County Jail)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 23-year-old man from Pelham, Georgia, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment in the 2900 block of Sharer Road, according to a police affidavit.

The probable cause affidavit says the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Emergency Medical Services responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the caller’s daughter had been beaten and the man with her shot. The man was found on the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound in his chest and was taken to the hospital, and the affidavit stated that he “had to be resuscitated by medical personnel” while on the way and was in critical condition.

Investigators have evidence that Sadarrius Keaton forced his way into the apartment at The Lory of Tallahassee complex around 5:50 a.m., beating the woman in the face. This awoke the male victim, who then fought Keaton.

The woman then tried to escape the apartment, but Keaton stopped her and broke both her phones, which the affidavit says was “to limit contact with 911 and destroy contained electronic evidence to include call logs and text communications.” After breaking a TV and mirror, Keaton fled the scene.

It is unclear at this time when in the encounter the man was shot. It was also discovered that the tires on the woman’s vehicles had been punctured, presumably done by Keaton. He also contacted the woman’s mother, bragging about beating her and shooting the man.

“In addition, [the woman] and Keaton have a 1-year-old child in common making their relationship domestic pursuant to Florida Statue,” the affidavit says.

Leon County deputies picked up Keaton from the Mitchell County Jail in Georgia and transferred him to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, July 7.

Keaton faces the following charges:

    • Attempted felony murder
    • Burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery
    • Burglary of a dwelling while armed
    • Criminal mischief
    • Tampering with evidence

