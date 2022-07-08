Tallahassee Police investigating shooting at an apartment complex on Tharpe Street
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Tallahassee are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.
It happened in the 1500 block of Tharpe Street at an apartment complex a little before 1 a.m.
As of Friday morning, there were no details about a possible suspect or suspects in this active case.
TPD is asking anyone who might have information about this shooting to give them a call at 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.
