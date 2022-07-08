Tallahassee Police investigating shooting at an apartment complex on Tharpe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Tallahassee are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of Tharpe Street at an apartment complex a little before 1 a.m.

As of Friday morning, there were no details about a possible suspect or suspects in this active case.

TPD is asking anyone who might have information about this shooting to give them a call at 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

