Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The coastal counties and the eastern Big Bend had an early start to rain showers Saturday. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain in the likely category in the afternoon with inland highs reaching into the middle 90s in some locations with highs close to 90 near the coast. Some thunderstorms may have the potential of strong wind gusts based on data from National Weather Service’s weather balloon launch from Tallahassee Saturday morning.

A trough of low pressure aloft and a surface cold front will help to provide additional lift. With high atmospheric moisture content already present, rain chances will approach 80% Sunday into Monday. Rainfall rates may be high at times with some of the stronger storms. High temperatures will mostly stay in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the rain and cloud coverage that’s anticipated.

The trough and cold front will likely dissipate Tuesday as ridging aloft will nudge in from the east. That pattern change will allow for a lower chance of showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will likely increase into the lower to mid 90s.

Guidance models call for another trough of low pressure aloft and cold front to move into the Southeast U.S. late week and potentially increase rain chances starting Friday. So far, rain chances are at 40% for Friday.

