Good News Outreach aims to restock food pantry with ‘Stuff the Truck’ drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Big Bend food pantry is turning to community to help restock its shelves as the demand for essentials remains as high as ever.

Good News Outreach is hosting its annual Stuff the Truck donation drive at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (4665 Thomasville Rd).

The goal is simple: Organizers hope to fill an entire U-Haul truck from floor to ceiling with boxes of non-perishables and hygiene products.

They completed the feat in 2021 and hope the community will once again rise to the occasion.

“Right now we are very depleted at our food pantry,” Kimberly Smith, GNO’s Donor Relations Assistant, said. “We are really looking forward to being able to sort out all these amazing donations into categories so more people can get more variety for the rest of the summer and into their school year.”

The group is also looking for volunteers to help pack the food into boxes.

For more information on how to help, or to receive help from the pantry, email Suzanne Printy at printysg@gmail.com or click here.

