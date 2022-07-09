Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, July 9

A cold front will slowly creep into the region Sunday, leading to numerous showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few more lingering showers and thunderstorms will persist through this evening. The overnight will bring mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, with temperatures around the mid 70′s.

Moist, unstable air as well as an impending cold front will increase rain chances up to 80% for Sunday and Monday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next 2 days, with temperatures a bit on the lower side getting into the upper 80′s. The high relative humidity will keep temperatures feeling like they are in the upper 90′s.

Rain chances return to normal come Tuesday at 40%, and temperatures return back into the mid 90′s. Another front is forecast to boost rain chances once again heading into next weekend.

